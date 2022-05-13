Ben Lawson and Jack Roubik homered and Zach Roden threw a complete game as the NOC Enid Jets had their second straight run-ruled victory with a 12-2 rout of Carl Albert in the winners bracket semifinals of the Region II Plains Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Sunday.
The Jets, 28-30, will play the Arkansas-Rich Mountain/Murray State winner at 4 p.m. Saturday. That winner will advance to the championship round at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“Hopefully, the best is yet to come over the next two days,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “It was awesome pitching with a little bit of confidence building for our offense that they can go out and hammer people all over the place.’’
NOC Enid will have a fully rested bullpen for the tournament stretch run. Thomas Kuykendall will be the starter.
“All we worry about now is if we play our brand of baseball,’’ Mansfield said. “If we do, we can beat anybody.’’
Roden, who has been limited the past three weeks with “arm fatigue’’ allowed only four hits over the six-inning game with two strikeouts and three walks. The Vikings scored twice in the fifth on a two-RBI double by Jon Schaffer.
“I’m really proud of this man (Roden),’’ Mansfield said. “We have had a lot of conversations lately and we put a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and he definitely owned up to it today. He did an awesome job.’’
Roden said he has worked through his arm problems and felt good after the game.
“I just worked the two-pitch mix the whole game,’’ he said. “I was around the strike zone and let them make contact and let my defense (no errors) work behind me. My slider was working really well. I was putting it where I wanted to.’’
His teammates took the pressure off with two runs in the first on a RBI triple by Tanner Holliman and a sac fly by Blake Scott and eight in the second on Lawson’s grand slam and Roubik’s three-run shot.
“Oh man, it was like being in a movie moment,’’ Lawson said. “That was one heck of a hit right there. It felt like an absolute movie. I knew it was out for sure. It was like ‘Wow, it’s going a long ways.’’
Roden was not disappointed about losing the shutout.
“That would have been icing on the cake,’’ he said. “What really matters is that we won.’’
NOC Enid ended the game with two runs in the sixth when Ty Chapman drove in Scott with a fielder’s choice and Roubik scored off a throwing error.
The Jets have scored 21 runs over the last two games. Every Jet either scored a run or got a hit.
“We’re just on a roll right now,’’ Lawson said. “Our bats are hot. Everyone is picking each other up. We’re playing good defense and getting good pitching. Going into Saturday with a full bullpen is huge.’’
