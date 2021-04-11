National Park College of Hot Springs, Ark., got a rough introduction in its first visit to David Allen Memorial Ballpark as Region 2 baseball member.
The NOC Enid Jets run ruled the Riverhawks twice, 12-2 in six innings and 11-0 in seven innings to boost their record to 21-11 overall and 6-4 in conference. National Park dropped to 14-17 and 3-7.
The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at David Allen.
Jason DeBerry threw a four-hit shutout in the nightcap, striking out eight and walking four.
First-game winning pitcher Pierce Mcelyea allowed three hits and two runs, only one earned over five innings, while striking out seven and walking three.
Tanner Holliman had seven RBI on the day with two doubles and three RBI in the opener and a grand slam homer in the nightcap.
Kalyn Halvorson had five RBI overall — he had a home run and three RBI in the second game and a double and two RBI in the second.
Cale Savage homered and had three RBI in the opener. He also scored three times.
Blake Scott had a double and a triple in the second game with two RBI.
Josh Hendricks had a triple in the second game. Gage Ninness doubled in the second game while Ambren Voitik had a double in the first game. He scored two runs in both games.
Kyle Bass had two RBI in the opener.
