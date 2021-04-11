May 31, 1939 - April 03, 2021 Judith Anne (Jarolim) O'Connor, 82, passed away April 3, 2021. Judy was born in Garfield County, Oklahoma, to Emil and Ethel (Roach) Jarolim. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and son Timothy. Judy is survived by her husband David, of Lee's Summi…