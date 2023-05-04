POTEAU — Mother Nature prevented an NOC Enid baseball sweep at Carl Albert.
The Jets won the first game, 12-2 and were leading 15-9, in the bottom of the eighth in the second when the game was suspended. NOC Enid had scored six runs in the eighth to break a 9-9 tie because the Vikings didn’t complete their bat in the inning, the game will be resumed there at 1 p.m. Sunday when the two teams play a doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets, with the win, moved closer to a playoff berth at 14-19. UA Rich Mountain beat National Park, 4-0 to go up to 15-18 but the Nighthawks dropped to 12-21. The Jets were tied with Redlands for sixth for the last two playoff berths.
“Like I told the guys, the best position to be in is in control of your destiny,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We still have a lot to work to do on Sunday. We want to win this game and then sweep so we can go into the playoffs with momentum.’’
The Jets had 14 hits the first game and 16 the second, including two home runs by Nathan Gutierrez. Jack Cline and Brodie Finlay combined for a four-hitter in the opener which was stopped after six innings by the mercy rule.
“Our guys came out ready to go,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We had some good, quality at bats and we were aggressive. Jack and Brody kept us in the game.’’
NOC Enid used the big inning with four in the first, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth. Evan Casey was two-for-three with a double and scored three runs. Sammy Harris and Ty Chapman were both three-for-four. Harris had three RBI and Chapman two. Holden Yoder was two-for-two with two runs scored, a double and two RBI. Kade Goeke was two-for-three with a double and two RBI.
Cline struck out seven in four and two-third innings. Finlay pitched perfect one and one-third innings.
Gutierrez had three RBI in the second game until it was suspended. Chapman had a double and four RBI. Goeke was three for five with two runs scored and four RBI with a double.
Casey and Harris both had two hits with Harris scoring three runs. Tracy had two RBI. Brayden Bock was three-for-three with two runs scored and an RBI.
The Vikings scored four runs in the fifth to take a 9-5 lead but NOC Enid answered with four in the seventh and six in the eighth before the rains came. Christian Estep had thrown a scoreless seventh inning.
“We put together some good quality at bats and we had some big hits,’’ Mansfield said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.