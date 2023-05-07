What a difference a week made for the NOC Enid baseball team.
On April 30, the Jets were swept by National Park, 10-2 and 11-0 creating doubt they would qualify for the South Plains District Tournament, beginning Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
NOC Enid responded by completing their first sweep of the conference season with three wins Sunday over Carl Albert — 16-11 in the completion of a suspended game; 2-1 and 14-6.
“The guys grew up,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield after the day which saw NOC Enid finish with a 17-19 conference record and a 27-29 record overall. “We created momentum for the postseason which is what we needed.’’
The Jets, the No. 7 seed, will face No. 2 seed Western at 1 p.m. in the first round Thursday. No. 3 seed NOC Tonkawa faces No. 6 UA-Rich Mountain at 10 a.m.
No. 4 seed Murray State meets No. 5 seed Hesston at 4 p.m. while No. 1 seed South Arkansas faces No. 8 seed Redlands at 7 p.m.
The 2-1 win was a momentum builder in all three phases — pitching, hitting and defense.
Josh Rains, making his first start, allowed seven hits while striking out four and walking three. Jesse Slimp pitched a scoreless seventh to get the save.
“Josh did an excellent job,’’ Mansfield said. “He really grew up. He figured out what he needed to do. He made good pitches and didn’t get nitpicky on the corners. When he does that he can be pretty effective.’’
Rains’ performance will earn him a consideration for a start in the playoffs, Mansfield said.
The Vikings had runners on in every inning but left 11 runners on. Rains got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth when he got Trey Migl to fly out.
Rains lost his shutout in the sixth when Conner Wyatt singled in Reed Carroll, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
Left fielder Nathan Gutierrez robbed Carroll of a home run for the final out, grabbing the ball at the wall just before it appeared to be going out. The Vikings had runners on first and second.
“Nathan hides his athleticism pretty well,’’ Mansfield said. “He showed it then.’’
The Jets were effective playing both small and large ball.
Brayden Bock hit a solo homer over the left field fence to make it 1-0 in the second. Gutierrez opened the sixth with a single, advanced to third after a sacrifice by Evan Casper and a ground out by Harris, who went to the opposite field. Bock singled him in.
“The guy who gets the base hit will be in the spotlight, but the real heroes were the guys who sacrificed themselves to put him in that position,’’ Mansfield said. “It takes all types of baseball to win and we did that today.’’
JETS 14, CARL ALBERT 6
Evan Casey was three-for-three with four runs scored as the Jets blew the game open late with four runs on only one hit in the sixth and five runs on only one hit in the seventh.
Sammy Harris had three RBI and scored twice. Bock and Ty Chapman scored twice. Gutierrez and Christian Estep both had two RBI. Holde Yoder was two-for-three with an RBI.
Mansfield was able to empty his bench and was able to use four pitchers — Zach Roden, Lance Gutierrez, Mason Wildman and Camden Gipson. Gutierrez got the win, allowing only one run in three innings after coming in in the fifth. Former Plainsman Aydan Voitik had a RBI ground out in the seventh.
“When it’s playoff time, you have to be able to call on everybody,’’ Mansfield said. “The guys prepare themselves the right way so when they have the opportunity, they can be successful.’’
JETS 16,
CARL ALBERT 11
NOC Enid, up 15-9 when the game was resumed in the bottom of the eighth (the Vikings as the home team), got a run in the eighth when Harris singled, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a sac fly by Bock.
The Vikings scored single runs in the eighth and ninth but ex-Plainsmen Maddux Mayberry struck out Zach Burnes with runners on first and second to end the game.
“This is the only time I can remember winning three games in one day,’’ Mansfield said.
“We came into this series controlling our destiny and we sure did. It was important we went out the way we did.’’
