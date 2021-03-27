The NOC Enid basketball team will be playing on just a day of rest on Saturday when they take on Northeastern A&M at the Mabee Center Fieldhouse.
The game comes during a tough stretch for the Jets, who will be playing their second of four games in just seven days. On Thursday night, Enid defeated Redlands College 81-71 in El Reno.
NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said the fatigue is starting to show in his team’s play, specifically on the offensive boards.
“I told the guys ‘every team is exhausted’,” Gerber said. “It’s been a long year, it’s been a lot of ups and downs, but we’ve still got to keep fighting and want every rebound like it’s our last possession.”
Last time out, the Jets got a boost from sophomore Ikenna Okeke. The six-foot-six shooting guard scored 16 points on 5-9 shooting and knocked down two of his three 3-point attempts.
The Illinois-native is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Okeke started in 22 of the Jets 32 games during his freshman season and has increased his points points per game, rebounds per game, 3-point shooting percentage and free throw shooting percentage from last season.
This season, the combo guard has stepped into a new role: being a leader for his teammates.
“I feel like last year as a freshman I couldn’t really say as much,” Okeke said. “I was still new to the college stuff, so last year I didn’t think I really had much of a say, but with me being a sophomore and the personalities on the team, everyone pretty much accepted me as a leader.”
On Saturday, the Jets will have the challenge of facing a stout NEO defense that runs an extended 2-3 zone that Gerber said is different from the man-to-man defense they typically see.
Gerber said his team is going to have to be careful not to force many 3-pointers against NEO.
“They do a good job of covering the lane and the wings,” Gerber said, “So kind of the weaker spots would be in the corners or at the top of the key, but everyone falls into the trap of shooting top of the corner threes and top of the key threes. We want to still attack downhill and then get a lane cut to then cut out for the three.”
Still, Okeke likes the matchup against NEO and said the Norsemen’s zone gives him some opportunities to attack on the offensive end.
“I always feel confident against NEO, I feel like with the way their zone opens up I see driving lanes or sometimes they close out short so I just knock the outside shot down.”
After Saturday the Jets go on the road to play one of only four teams to beat them this season, Murray State College. After that, Enid will play Western Oklahoma State College on Thursday before the Region 2 Quarterfinals at the Stride Bank Center on April 7.
“These next three games are huge,” Gerber said, “For seeding, for momentum going into the tournament. Yeah it’s not ideal with one day prep and then a game but we’ve got to make the most of it and take advantage of it.”
