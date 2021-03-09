Enid News & Eagle
SEMINOLE — Jalen Stamps (17) and Noah Jordan (24) combined for 41 points as the NOC Enid Jets rallied past Seminole State, 67-62 Monday on the Trojans’ home floor. The win boosted the Jets’ record to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in conference.
Seminole’s women shut down the Lady Jets, 68-39 in what NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings said was the team’s worst offensive performance of the season. The Lady Jets dropped to 4-5 and 3-5.
The Jets trailed 28-22 at halftime, but Stamps started warming up with back-to-back threes at the six-minute mark. A Quentin Harvey layup gave the Jets the lead for good at 57-56. That started a 6-0 NOC Enid run.
The Jets hit four key free throws in the final 15.6 seconds. Ikenna Okeke made it 65-59 with two free throws with 15.6 seconds left. Jordan made two free throws with 5.6 seconds left after Seminole cut the lead to 65-62 with three free throws with 7.5 seconds left.
“Jalen and Noah started playing super aggressive in the second half,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “They played like sophomores. We started finding our rhythm and got the shots to go down when we needed them. We had a good defensive effort, which forced some turnovers and got us in transition. We just made some winning plays.”
Gerber said the Jets “did not come to play the first half,” but was pleased with the turnaround.
“They thought we were going to roll over,” Gerber said. “We answered the challenge in the second half and we came out with a win.”
Seminole (4-7, 2-6) was led by Oscar Traylor’s 17 points.
SEMINOLE 68,
NOC ENID 39
The Belles took over the game with a 25-7 second quarter spurt to go up 36-16 at halftime and didn’t look back.
Seminole shut down the inside and outside attack of Lauren Wade and Madelyn Hankins, who were held to eight and two points, respectively. Aleisha Hester was the lone Lady Jet in double figures with 11. Kryslyn Jones led Seminole (8-4, 5-3) with 21 points.
“It wasn’t our night,” Jennings said. “We gave up too many turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds. Seminole shot the ball really well. They took away our dribble drive and clogged up the lanes.”
NOC Enid will host NOC Tonkawa in a 5:30 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
