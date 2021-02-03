It had been a while, but in the end the wait was worthwhile as Northern Oklahoma College Enid defeated Hutchinson (Kan.) 8-7 Tuesday in the season-opening game for both junior college baseball teams.
“It was good to be at the ballpark and competing,” said Jets head coach Scott Mansfield. “It’s been a long time, I can’t remember the last time nearly a year went by without competing.”
The 2020 season abruptly ended just a few games into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jets rallied back from a 6-4 deficit with a pair of runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to come away with the victory.
Freshman Calyn Halvorson’s two-run homer to left knotted the game at 6-6 in the seventh inning after Hutchinson put up three runs in its seventh to take its first, and only, lead of the game.
Halvorson’s shot to left was one of four Jets home runs on the day.
The Jets took the lead back for good im the bottom of the eighth inning when sophomore Cale Savage’s two-run single scored Amberin Voitik from third and Luke Kirkbride from second.
Voitik was on base after being hit by a pitch and Kirkbride reached first on a walk.
Savage finished the game with three RBIs, with his other RBI coming on a solo home run in the first inning.
“We’re pretty sophomore-heavy and he’s (Savage) one of the guys we’re going to lean on and he showed why,” Mansfield said.
But it was the play before the home run that Mansfield said was the key.
“I thought the biggest play was when (Connor) Thaxton laid down a sacrifice bunt and put the go-ahead runs in scoring position,” Mansfield said.
The Jets loaded the bases one batter later when freshman Jordan Coffey walked, setting the stage for what turned out to be Savage’s game-winning single.
Earlier, NOC Enid dialed it up long distance when its first three runs of the game all came on solo home runs.
Coffey opened the scoring with a homer to left in the bottom of the first inning and Savage followed with another shot to deep left as back-to-back home runs staked NOC Enid to an early 2-0 first-inning lead.
Freshman Brandon Lees then led off NOC Enid’s bottom of the second inning with another solo shot to left as the Jets went up 3-0.
“We came out looking to do some damage and it definitely jump-started the day,” Mansfield said.
Hutchinson made it a 3-1 in the top of the third but the Jets responded with a run later in the bottom of the fourth on freshman Zach Escovedo’s RBI double. Escovedo finished with three hits on the day.
But after NOC Enid went up 4-1, Hutchinson closed to within 4-3 in the top of the fifth before taking a 6-4 lead in a three-run seventh inning.
“Hutch is a good ballclub and they’re going to compete and come at you,” Mansfield said. “We knew were going to be in a dogfight.”
Hutchinson added a run in the ninth to close to within 8-7, but freshman Trent Ritter closed out the game by getting out the only batter he faced to record the save.
Freshman right-hander Brandon Eropkin got the win for the Jets, going two innings and allowing one earned run. Freshman left-hander Thomas Kuykendall started the game for NOC Enid and went two innings without allowing a run and striking out two.
The Jets used five pitchers, who combined for 10 strikeouts. Hutchinson sent seven different pitchers to the mound.
Using several different pitchers was the game plan for both teams in their first game after a long lay-off.
Mansfield was impressed with the Jets hurlers.
“We had some big-time pitching, three freshmen and two sophomores to close the game and all competed and threw big pitches and grew up today,” he said.
The Jets will now have to wait another week before taking the diamond again when they travel to Bixby for a neutral site game Feb. 9 against Arkansas Baptist at 1 p.m.
