The NOC Enid Jets picked up its second straight win, defeating Southwest Christian University’s JV team, 94-83, at the Mabee Center on Monday.
The Jets were propelled by two double doubles — one by Jaylon Jackson-Curvey and one by Jordan Thompson.
Jackson-Curvey led the team in rebounds with 17 and had 13 points, while Thompson led the team in scoring with 22 points and led the Jets in assists with 10.
Early on, it seemed as if neither team could pull away, tied 11-11 4:20 into the game.
After pulling ahead, 19-18, NOC Enid went on a 9-2 run in the span of a minute, to lead 26-21 with 12:24 left in the half.
The two were tied again, 35-35, with 5:55 left in the first half, but this time, once the Jets pulled away, they didn’t look back.
NOC Enid finished the half on a 14-9 run to lead 49-44 heading into the locker room.
NOC Enid opened the second half with another big run, this time a 17-7 run over the first six minutes of the half.
The Jets extended the lead to 85-70 with 4: 42 left, but Southwest Christian pulled it back, coming within 10 points late.
The win makes NOC Enid 9-4 on the season and 6-1 at home. NOC Enid hosts Mid-American Christian University on Friday at 1 p.m.
In total, five Jets were in double digits scoring. Along with Jackson-Curvey and Thompson, Raul Nunez score 16, Keivon Hudson scored 14 and Ryan Kelly scored 12..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.