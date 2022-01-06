ALTUS, Okla. — Coming off the heels of a narrow loss on the road against Neosho County on Monday, Jaden Robinson’s game-winner lifted NOC Enid over conference foe Western Oklahoma State College, 94-93, on Wednesday at Pioneer Gym.
The Jets trailed by 15 points with just over four minutes remaining in the game before battling their way back to make it 89-86 with 47.5 seconds left. The Pioneers hit a free throw and got a quick basket to extend their lead to six with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game.
The Pioneers would go on to miss their next five free throws and the Jets battled back to cut the lead to one point with 7.4 seconds left on the clock. On the ensuing inbounds pass, the ball deflected off a Western player, giving the Jets a chance to retake the lead.
NOC Enid freshman Jlynn Counter took the pass and found Robinson open on the baseline, who hit an easy floater from the short corner with 1.3 seconds remaining.
“We had moments where we looked really good, and we had moments where we looked pretty bad,” NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said. “That’s why it was so close, but I’m always happy to get out with a road win.”
Counter led the team with 22 points. The freshman guard has grown accustomed to be being the Jets main scoring threat this season, but in a big moment down the stretch, he instead chose to look for his teammate.
“That’s a set play that we have,” Gerber said. “Just to have Jlynn take the screen and make the read and he did. Jlynn has proven that he’s a scorer, but he’s also a playmaker and he can make the right reads.
“We set a ballscreen for him and they lost track of Jaden so he hit Jaden and he hit the big shot. Overall it was just a tough road win that you’ve got to learn from and you’re always happy to escape with one.”
Robinson came away with 10 points in the win. Keyshon Spotwood and Jamarion Butler each added 18 apiece.
The Jets will be back at home on Saturday when they take on Nationwide Academy at 2 p.m. Their next conference game will come against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Monday, Jan. 10.
LADY JETS 72, WESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE 58
It’s been over a month since the last time the Lady Jets last took the court and they made the most of their first opportunity back with a 72-58 win over Western Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
NOC Enid’s second conference win of the season was a wire-to-wire victory, after jumping out to a 32-20 in the first half. The Lady Jets held the Lady Pioneers to eight points in the second quarter.
It was their second-straight game holding a team under 60 points, and the third time the team has accomplished that feat this season.
“It’s always a good day when you can go on the road and come away with a win,” Lady Jets head coach Kelli Jennings said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we found a way to win when it mattered, and we needed that to start the semester.”
NOC Enid (4-5, T5th in Region 2) is on a three-game winning streak with their last loss coming in a road game against Murray State College on Nov. 22.
It was the final loss in a five-game losing streak for the Lady Jets. Since then, they’ve knocked off conference rival NOC Tonkawa and Southwest Christian JV.
The Lady jets last took the court on Dec. 3 in their win against Southwest Christian JV.
“It’s tough because it was so long and we didn’t have many days to come back and practice, but I think it was good to give them a break,” Jennings said.
