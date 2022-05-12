NOC Enid will begin its road to a trip to the NJCAA Division II World Series when the Jets (26-30) face Region 15 champion East Central College (20-24) at 10 a.m. in the first round of the Plains District Tournament.
The tournament champion will advance to the Division II World Series beginning May 28 at David Allen.
The Jets, coming off a four-game split with Western Oklahoma, enter the tournament as the No. 6 seed. The Falcons, despite a losing record, come in as No. 3 having beaten North Central (Mo.), 4-1 and 5-3 at the Regional.
The two teams have only one common opponent — Hesston, Kan. The Jets were 2-0 against the Larks while East Central was 4-3. NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield admits knowing little about the Falcons.
“It’s kind of a flip side because they don’t know a lot about us,’’ he said. “We’re on a level playing field. The first team that knows how to attack each other will have the upper hand. You’re making adjustments every pitch and every game.’’
East Central is led by Seth Shannon, who is hitting .362 with eight homers and 34 RBI. Hudson Stark is 4-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 48 innings.
NOC Enid will go with ace Piercen Mcelyea, who has 73 strikeouts in 71.1 innings and is coming off an eight strikeout, one-walk performance in a 4-3 win over Western last Thursday.
“We’re sticking with our routine,’’ Mansfield said. “We have handed him the ball in Game 1 (of Region 2 series) all year and we expect him to do what he’s been doing for three months.’’
Mansfield said the Jets have had good practices this week. He feels a tough schedule has prepared his team well for the playoffs. NOC Enid is seeking its first Plains District title since 2019 when the Jets won the national title.
“We have had games where there was a playoff atmosphere,’’ he said. “Hopefully, it will be second nature for us to be in that situation again. It will come down to which team gets hot over the next four days.’’
The Jets have a homefield advantage which will allow them to stick to its usual day-to-day routine. Mansfield, though, pointed out the Region 2 teams do have a familiarity with David Allen.
The Jets, though, have been known for finishing above its seed at the Plains District. They finished third a year ago as the No. 4 seed. They won in 2019 and 2018 when the Jets were seeded third. They were second as the No. 5 seed in 2017 and third as the No. 4 seed in 2016.
With school being out, the Jets can concentrate solely on baseball, Mansfield said. They have been watching movies together and eating together.
“It’s nothing baseball now,’’ Mansfield said.
The Jets are led by Calyn Halvorson (.355, 13 homers, 52 RBI), Tanner Holliman (.329, 14 homers, 49 RBI), Blake Scott (.314, four homers, 33 RBI) and Jack Roubik (.327, three homers, 19 RBI).
The Jets are 12-9 over the last month.
“Everybody has had their moments the last month,’’ Mansfield said. “If somebody doesn’t have a good day, there’s somebody to pick them up. We have done a little bit of everything — pitch it well, run the bases well, hit it well, field it well … all aspects of the game come into play this week.’’
Mansfield welcomes the 10 a.m. first pitch.
“We’re going to jump in feet first,’’ he said. “We’re excited to kick off the tournament.’’
The team that handles adversity best should win the double elimination tournament, Mansfield said. The finals are set for 6 p.m. Sunday. If a second final is needed, it would be played at 3 p.m. Monday.
“You have to be able to handle failure,’’ Mansfield said. “You have to have a quick memory and be able to lay it out on line, playing fearless, unselfish baseball and see where you end up.’’
The NOC Enid/East Central winner will face the winner of the 1 p.m. game between defending champion and No. 2 seed Western (37-18) and No. 7 seed Carl Albert (22-34) at 4 p.m. Friday. The losers play at 10 a..m.
Western was 3-1 against the Vikings this season. They have the Region 2’s leading hitter (Chayce Bryant .452) and RBI leader (Adonys Herrera 69). Carl Albert’s Dylan DeButy is second in home runs with 20.
Mansfield said Murphy Gienger, the No. 2 starter, would likely be the Jets’ starter Friday, but that would depend on the outcome of Thursday’s games.
No. 1 seed UA-Rich Mountain (35-16) vs. No. 8 seed South Arkansas (22-30), 7 p.m. — UA-Rich Mountain swept the season series with wins of 17-3, 17-6, 3-2 and 15-2. UA-Rich Mountain’s Luke Rice is second in Region 2 in batting (.441) and fifth in RBI (59).
No. 4 seed Murray State (30-23) vs. No. 5 seed National Park (16-16), 4 p.m. — The two teams split their four-game series. The Aggies’ Garrett Gruell is fifth in the Region in hitting (.411), third in RBI (65) and third in homers (17). Ethan Moore of Murray State is the Region 2 home run leader (21).
The two winners will meet at 7 p.m. Friday with the losers playing an elimination game at 1 p.m.
