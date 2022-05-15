NOC Enid’s Thomas Kuykendall tied a 20-year school record with 14 strikeouts against Murray State in six innings in the NJCAA Region 2 Plains Baseball Tournament Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
But that was lost in a wild finish which saw the Jets blow a five-run lead in the ninth, only to pull out the game in the 10th with former closer Murphy Gienger being called on to get Region 2 player of the year Grant Gruell out with the tying run on second in a 9-8 NOC Enid win.
All that matters to the Jets is that they are one victory away from punching their ticket to the NJCAA Division II World Series, which begins in two weeks at David Allen.
The Jets, 29-30, will play the winner of the 1 p.m. Sunday game between Murray State and the Saturday winner of UA-Rich Mountain vs. South Arkansas at 4 p.m. Sunday with a Series trip on the line.
NOC Enid will have to lose twice to be denied their third Series trip in the last five years. If the Jets lose, a second championship would be played at 3 p.m. Monday.
“We’re going to enjoy this for a little bit,” said a relieved Jets coach Scott Mansfield.”We’ll take the W.”
The Jets had taken a 9-8 lead in the 10th when Tanner Holliman singled in Calyn Halvorson, who had singled and went to second on a wild pitch.
Gienger, who is scheduled to start Sunday’s game, was called on after Gunner Phillips walked Cyrus Campos with one out. Campos went to second on a wild pitch.
He was stranded there after Gienger struck out Chase Keeton, the 20th of the day for the Jets staff (Jack Cline had four), and got Gruell to fly out deep to right fielder Halvorson.
Gienger was one of four pitchers used in the ninth and 10th innings.
“I have faith in every pitcher to do the job,” said Mansfield on his decision to go with Gienger, last year’s closer. “It was his number to be called at the moment and he did a great job.”
Mansfield was thinking of the importance of the game with the winner needing only one win to go to the Series and the loser three.
“You have to think of the now,” he said. “What we were trying to do was to win the game we were involved in now and we did that.”
Gienger was wanting the ball out of the bullpen like last year.
“I’m used to it,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in the guys behind me. I was just trying to get them to hit it. Every kid dreams to be in a situation like that.”
Gienger’s first priority was to keep it in the park. He did that with Halvorson making a nice running catch.
“That kid is just a web machine,” Gienger said. “It feels good, but we’re not done yet. We need to go get them tomorrow. I feel good about getting the start.”
Murray State, down 8-3 going into the bottom of the ninth, scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game with the big blows being a two-RBI double by Ethan Moore and a two-RBI single by Jayden Shafer. Shafer was stranded at second when Phillips got Clay Jung to fly out to center fielder Ben Lawson.
Mansfield said the Jets showed their character in how they came back from the adversity.
“We knew it would be a nine-inning fight and it ended up being a 10-inning fight,” Mansfield said. “They absolutely handled it well. They were ready to go.”
Kuykendall struck out the side in the third and fifth and had two strikeouts in the first, second, fourth and sixth before leaving after giving up a single, hitting a batter and a double to open the seventh.
It tied the school single game strikeout record set by Nathan Nance in 2005.
“He’s a competitor,” Mansfield said. “He understood it. He gave us every fiber of his body. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done for him, but the win is for the team and that’s all we’re about.”
Kuykendall praised Gienger for closing out the game.
“You know he is going to close the door,” he said. “I’m just glad we could come out and prove who we are and fight. I was just glad I could help my team and put them in a position to win.”
Kuykendall said he just tried to throw strikes but his confidence was growing as the game went on.
“Everything was working, especially my team behind me,” he said. “We played clean all week. I think everybody felt it. They felt my confidence and they fed off me and my groove. Everybody followed me and we jumped out. It was probably the best game I’ve pitched this season. This was by far the biggest game I pitched in.”
The Jets pounded out 15 hits in scoring a run in the first and fourth, four in the sixth and two in the eighth. Holliman had three RBI. Lawson and Blake Scott had two. Shea Morrison had two doubles. Halvorson scored three runs while Ty Chapman and Lawson scored twice.
Halvorson gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the first. Lawson singled in Ty Chapman in the second.
The Jets made it 6-0 with four runs in the sixth on RBI doubles by Morrison and Lawson and a two-RBI single by Holliman.
NOC Enid went up 8-3 in the eighth after Holliman singled in Lawson, who was hit by a pitch, and Halvorson, who walked.
Kuykendall said the Jets still can’t rest easy.
“We’re not done yet,” he said. “We have to go and lay it all on the line for tomorrow to see where that gets us.”
