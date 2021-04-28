EL DORADO, Ark. — For the second time in less than a week, NOC Enid's baseball team was done in by a walk-off home run.
Cache Stone hit a two-out grand slam homer to give Butler County Community College a wild 18-17 win over the Jets Tuesday. The Jets had lost on a walk off homer against Western Oklahoma last Thursday.
It was the sixth straight loss for the Jets, who dropped to 24-20 overall.
“That's the game of baseball,'' said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We're going to keep going out and finding ways to win and then cash in those lessons at the right time.''
Blake Scott had given NOC Enid a 17-14 lead with a three-run homer in the top of the ninth scoring Merek Hawthorne, who had walked and Jack Roubik, who had reached on an error.
Butler loaded the bases on a single and two walks.
“The wind was blowing out,'' Mansfield said. “They were trying to get a ball in the air and got a good pitch. That was bad luck on our part.''
The Jets did hammer 18 hits, including home runs by Cale Savage (sixth), Ambren Voitik (12th), Jordan Coffey (15th) and Scott (third). Scott and Tanner Holliman both drove in four runs. Voitik scored four times. Savage had four hits. Voitik, Calyn Halvorson, Coffey, Scott, Thaxton and Brandon Lees all had two hits.
“There were a lot of pluses in this game,'' Mansfield said. “Our guys got some good swings. They had good approaches. They kept answering back. We played good defense and we got a lot of guys on the mound.''
NOC Enid will return to action Friday when they host NOC Tonkawa in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
