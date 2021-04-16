MENA, Ark. — Murphy Gienger, Calyn Halvorson and Ambren Voitik’s heroics went for naught in NOC Enid’s doubleheader loss to conference rival UA-Rich Mountain, 9-3 and 7-6 in 10 innings Thursday afternoon.
The two losses knocked the Jets (7-7 conference and 23-14 overall) out of a second-place tie with the Bucks and Carl Albert. The two teams will meet again in a doubleheader Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Halvorson went seven-of-nine for the doubleheader, including five-for-five in the second game. He doubled and scored a run in both games. He had two RBI in the opener and one in the nightcap.
Voitik was six-of-10, going four-for-four in the opener and two-of-six in the nightcap. He scored a run in both games and had an RBI in the opener.
Gienger was the hard luck loser in the second game as he gave up two of his three hits allowed in the 10th. He struck out five and did not a walk a batter.
Eli Garrison doubled home Daniel Taylor for the winning run in the 10th. NOC Enid had runners on first and third with one out in its half of the inning, but failed to score. The Jets left 10 runners on base.
“It was a well-played game,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield about the nightcap. “They got the last at-bat and took advantage of it. We had our opportunities to score. We missed on some and answered on some. That’s baseball.’’
Mansfield said his team had to put the losses behind them.
“It is what it is,’’ he said. “We just have to go out and win on Sunday to keep pace with the teams ahead of us and stay ahead of the teams behind us.’’
Gienger came into the game in the fourth with the Jets behind 6-4. He shut out UA-River Mountain until the 10th.
“He did what we asked him to do,’’ Mansfield said. “We asked him to throw strikes and keep us in the game and he did that for us.’’
Mansfield said he wasn’t aware Halvorson had a five-for-five second game.
“He had a good approach, especially with two strikes,’’ Mansfield said. “Good things happen when you do that.’’
The Bucks had scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the third to go up 6-2. NOC Enid scored twice in the third on a Halvorson RBI single and a Savage RBI double. Brandon Lees’ two-run homer made it 6-4 in the fourth. Josh Hendricks tied the game at 6-6 with a two-run homer in the fifth.
UA-River Mountain reliever Drake Fontenot threw three scoreless innings to get the win. He struck out four and did not walk a batter while allowing four hits.
The Bucks pounded out 13 hits in the opener, scoring five runs in the first. Randy Little drove in four runs with a two-run homer in the first, an RBI single in the third and an RBI double in the fifth.
Halvorson had a solo homer in the first and an RBI double in the fifth. Voitik had preceded that with an RBI single that scored Kyle Bass, who had walked and advanced on a throwing error.
Pierce Mcelyea took the loss, allowing eight hits, seven runs — all earned — while striking out one and walking one. Maddox Long struck out eight in going the distance for the win.
“Tip your hat to them,’’ Mansfield said. “They were able to put some hits together and they were able to find the holes.’’
