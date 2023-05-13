ENID, Okla. — Roc Hawthorne hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th to give top-seeded South Ark a 11-10 victory over host and No. 7 seeded NOC Enid in the winners bracket finals of the NJCAA South Plains District Baseball Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Jets, who had rallied back from a 9-4 deficit and two weather delays to send the game into extra innings and had taken a 10-9 lead when Sammy Harris singled in Nathan Gutierrez in the top half of the 10th. Gutierrez slid under the tag of catcher Ryan Riggs. Riggs threw to second trying to get Harris. Evan Casey, who had singled after Gutierrez, then tried to score but was thrown out.
Jets reliever Jesse Slimp allowed an infield single to Brennan Jones and had struck out Gabe Spedale in the 10th before Hawthorne delievered the game-winning blow which was just inches beyond the reach of a leaping NOC Enid right fielder Owen Tracy.
NOC Enid, 29-30, will play the Murray State-Western winner at noon Sunday. That winner faces the Stars at 3 p.m. If a second final is needed, it would be played at noon Monday.
“It really hurts right now,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We have some guys taking it in the gut. We’ll come back the same way we have all year. Things didn’t go our way but we still have tomorrow.’’
Zach Roden will pitch for the Jets.
Mansfield, for a brief moment, thought Tracy would be able to catch the ball.
“We had a shot,’’ Mansfield said, “but we were just a couple of inches away.’’
Hawthorne, who had homered in the second to give the Stars a 4-2 lead, wasn’t for sure the ball was out.
“I saw him (Tracy) jump up and I thought he might have it,’’ Hawthorne said. “I’m glad it did go out. It feels good. I’m going to celebrate for awhile but we got to move on.’’
Hawthorne came to the plate thinking home run. He hit a fastball.
“I was thinking home run from the first pitch on,’’ he said. “Oh man, it feels good. We were dealing with a lot. We knew we had to stay in the moment.’’
Relievers Gunnar Phillips and Slimp held the Stars scoreless the last five innings of regulation after South Ark had taken a 9-4 lead with five runs in the fourth.
NOC Enid, though, scored four runs in the seventh to cut the lead to 9-8 on an RBI double by Harris, an RBI single by Holden Yoder and a two-run throwing error on a ground ball by Kade Goeke. Goeke got in a rundown long enough between first and second for Jase White to score from second on the play.
Phillips struck out Jones and Spedale to end the seventh before the game was stopped for an hour and eight minutes for a weather delay.
Tracy, after the weather delay, hit a triple off South Ark reliever Aaron Warriner, and scored on a ground out by Gutierrez.
That was followed by another 40-minute weather delay. Clay Burrows singled with two out in the ninth for the Stars but was stranded.
Brayden Bock, in the ninth, reached second with no outs but was stranded there.
Bock and Ty Chapman had RBI in the first when the Jets scored twice. Bock hit a two-run homer in the third scoring Harris, who had walked ahead of him.
“It was a good game and it was a tough game,’’ Mansfield said. “We knew we would be in for a fight for nine innings. I’m proud of the way we fought back.
“But I have to tip my hat to those guys, They are a talented group. Just like us, they fought and fought and went through the same adversity we did.’’
Murray State and Western Oklahoma were playing a elimination game late Saturday — both won elimination games by the eight-run rule earlier Saturday.
Murray State eliminated NOC Tonkawa, 17-4 while Western ousted Hesston, 11-1.
If South Ark wins Sunday afternoon, they would be the first non-Oklahoma team to win the Plains District Tournament.
NOC Enid, last year, won the winners bracket finals game, only to fall to Murray State twice in the championship round.
