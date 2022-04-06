Butler relievers Brady Friesen and Andrew Wisner combined for five strikeouts in 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief as the Grizzlies edged the NOC Enid Jets, 9-8 in junior college baseball action Tuesday.
Wisner struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth to secure the win for the Grizzlies. It was the third straight loss for the Jets, who dropped to 14-21 overall going into Thursday’s 1 p.m. doubleheader at arch rival NOC Tonkawa.
Six of the Jets’ eight hits were for extra bases, including home runs by Calyn Halvorson and Jack Roubik. Ben Lawson had an RBI triple while Sammy Harris, Blake Scott and Shea Morrison had doubles. The Jets had scored three in the third, two in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh before going scoreless in the eighth and ninth.
Scott was two-for-three on the day with two runs scored and an RBI.
Butler out-hit NOC Enid, 10-8, including a home run by Paul Schoenfeld.
Jack Cline, the second of three pitchers, took the loss for the Jets, allowing four hits and six runs over 2⅓ innings while striking out two and walking one. Brayden Bock threw 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief.
