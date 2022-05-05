After heavy rain Wednesday, the artificial turf of David Allen Memorial Ballpark could come in handy Friday when NOC Enid is scheduled to host national runner-up Western Oklahoma in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
The teams had originally been scheduled to play Thursday, but Wednesday’s weather forced the game to be moved a day later.
The two teams are scheduled to play a 1 p.m. doubleheader in Altus on Sunday.
It’s the final series before the Region 2 Tournament, which will begin May 12 at David Allen.
Western is currently second with a 19-9 record. NOC Enid is fourth at 14-14, three games behind third-place Murray State (17-11) and one game ahead of fifth-place National Park (13-15).
“Our first goal is to win the series,” Mansfield said. “We’re going to focus one game at a time and see what we can do.”
Western’s tradition adds a “little appeal” to the scenario, but Mansfield insists “we take every series the same way, it’s a four-game fight.”
Western is led by Chayce Bryant, who leads Region 2 in hitting with a .477 average and is tied for fourth in RBI with 59. Adonys Herrera is second in RBI (63) and fourth in homers (14). Pablo Suarez is third in strikeouts with 58.
“They’re going to put a lot of pressure on us defensively,” Mansfield said. “It’s our job to combat that.”
Pierce Mcelyea and Murphy Gienger are scheduled to start games one and two on the mound for the Jets. NOC Enid is trying to come back from being swept at home by Region 2 leader UA-Rich Mountain, 13-3 and 12-3.
“We just had a bad day,” Mansfield said. “We have had three good days of practice. We preach every time we step on the field there are lessons to be taught. Our job is to apply those lessons and get after it.”
It will be the final regular season home series for sophomores Mcelyea, Gienger, Thomas Kuykendall, Dylon Mallett, Turner Pruitt, Will Fleece, Tag Allen, Ben Lawson, Garrett Stone, Calyn Halvorson, Tanner Holliman, Josh Hendricks, Asher Mote, Blake Scott, Jack Roubik and Kody Burnett.
