To NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber, the Region 2 Men’s Tournament, which tips off Thursday at Shawnee, is a brand new season where everyone is 0-0.
“Anyone can beat anyone in the playoffs,” Gerber said. “It comes down to who can make the right plays at the right time, limits mistakes and plays the best as a team.”
Gerber has reason to think of this as a new season.
The No. 8 seed Jets (4-12, 8-19) comes into a 6 p.m. first round game having lost six of their last seven games. No. 1 seed NOC Tonkawa (12-4, 21-7) have won seven of its last eight. They have beaten the Jets twice, 75-63 in Enid and 82-69 in Tonkawa.
The Mavericks beat the Jets in last year’s regional finals.
“We knew we had to make the tournament to give us a chance to go to Nationals and we have done that,” Gerber said. “We’re excited for the opportunity.
“I’ve been pleased with the offense lately and how we are sharing the ball. We have multiple guys scoring and we hope to carry that over to Thursday. We have to prevent their second chance points and limit their opportunities to score.”
The Mavericks have a size advantage, Gerber said, but he feels the Jets have more depth.
Tonkawa shut down the Jets well in both meetings. NOC Enid was only 25 of 73 from the field in the first meeting and two of 15 from 3-point range. They were 22 of 60 and six of 18 the second.
“If we want to beat them on Thursday, we will definitely have to score more or at least limit their points,” Gerber said. “We will change it up on defense.”
Jlynn Counter, who had 24 the first meeting but sat out the second with an ankle injury, returned to the court Sunday against Connors. Gerber said the Jets’ leading scorer (16.7 ppg) should be healthy.
“This is potentially the last game of the season,” Gerber said. “You forget about your bumps and bruises … it’s just all about giving your all for the team. We’ll see what happens.”
Nick Chow led NOC Tonkawa in scoring in the two games with 32 points. The Mavs were 30 of 68 from the field the first game and one of seven from 3-point. They were 29 of 59 and five of 11 the second.
“They have a talented team,” Gerber said. “They have size, good shooters and they are a good rebounding team. The key for us will be rebounding and being aggressive and unselfish on offense. Rebounding is one thing we have stressed this week.”
NOC Enid held its own rebounding the first two meetings. Tonkawa had a 36-33 advantage in Enid (the Jets had 12 offensive boards to 10 for the Mavs). NOC Enid had a 36-33 advantage in Tonkawa, but the Mavs had a 10-5 advantage on the offensive boards.
“We had our chances twice,” Gerber said. “We’ll see what happens the third time. We were not an easy pop for them. I don’t think they are taking us lightly.”
Gerber expects the rivalry will travel.
“They will have their fans and we will have our fans,” he said. “It’s a playoff game. We’re not worried about the rivalry stuff.”
The winner will face the winner of the 8 p.m. game between Northeastern A&M (9-7, 19-10) and Seminole (9-7, 20-7) at 8 p.m. Friday.
Connors and Eastern meet at 1 p.m., followed by Murray State and Redlands at 3.
The championship is set for 4 p.m. Saturday with the winner punching their ticket to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.
“You just have to take it one game at a time,” Gerber said.
