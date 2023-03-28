NOC Enid’s baseball team will have a chance to move up in the Region 2 standings when the Jets host No. 8-ranked Murray State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Aggies — who defeated the Jets in last year’s regional tournament finals — are in a tie for second in the Region with an 8-4 record while the Jets are tied for fifth at 6-6.
“We’re approaching it like we do every other series,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield, “We have the extra incentive to climb up in the standings and have a tiebreaker over another team in the playoff race.’’
NOC Enid has momentum after taking three out of four from Redlands last week, allowing only five runs in the three wins behind solid pitching from Zach Roden (three-hitter in six innings), Jesse Slimp (2 saves, no runs), Andrew Bowman (three shutout innings of relief), Maddux Mayberry (four hits, two runs over seven innings) and Jakob Brandenberg (one hit over two innings and four strikeouts).
Both games Saturday (4-2 and 7-2 wins) were played in less than two hours.
“We did things the right way in all three phases of the game,’’ Mansfield said. “We’re continuing to control what we can control. Our guys (pitchers) are starting to apply the lessons they learned over the last two months — attacking the zone and taking advantage of their mental and physical preparation and continue to grow with each pitch. Hopefully, that momentum carries over.’’
Brandenberg will get his first conference start in the first game of the doubleheader at Murray State at 1 p.m. Saturday. Mayberry will go in Game 2.
NOC Enid will continue its first day conference rotation of Roden in Game 1 and Jack Cline in Game 2. Landon Gutierrez, who started Game 1 the last two Saturdays, will remain an important part of the bullpen.
“We’re just trying to find the right roles for everybody,’’ Mansfield said. “We see Landon as a dual threat for Wednesday and Saturday. Jakob, being a third-year guy, has the maturity to go on the road at Tishomingo.’’
Nathan Gutierrez leads the Jets in hitting with a .431 average with one homer and 18 RBI. He is followed by Brayden Bock (.386, 7 homers, 31 RBI), Owen Tracy (.327, six homers, 25 RBI), Holden Yoder (.324, three homers, 25 RBI) and Sammy Harris (.317, two homers, 26 RBI).
Colby Langford is second nationally in strikeouts with 65 Ks in 38 innings.
“Now is the time for us to show up and play our brand of baseball for four games,’’ Mansfield said. “We showed last week how tough and resilient we are.’’
