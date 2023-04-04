Western Oklahoma brings its traditional explosive offensive attack into David Allen Memorial Park Wednesday when the Pioneers face the host NOC Enid Jets in a 1 p.m. doubleheader to open a four-game Region 2 series.
The Pioneers lead the nation in home runs with 61 led by Angel Cano (10, 49 RBI, .407), Derek Cerda (9, 35 RBI, .397), Daniel Osoria (8, 30 RBI, .384), Cristopher Munoz (7, 30 RBI, .446) and Tyrig Kemp (7, 23 RBI, .356). They are fifth nationally in both average (.359) and RBI (272).
Western (11-5, conference and 23-11 overall) is tied for second with NOC Tonkawa in the Region 2 standings. NOC Enid (8-8, 17-18) is in sixth.
“Anytime you go out and play Western, you know they will come in with fire and fight,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “They will swing it, pitch it and bring energy. We have to look at it as just another tough Region 2 series and take care of our business and see what happens.’’
NOC Enid pitchers have allowed only 16 home runs this season. They will go with aces Zach Roden and Jack Cline Wednesday with Jakob Brandberger and Maddux Mayberry going in Saturday’s 2 p.m. doubleheader at Altus.
“The key is just locating your pitches and keeping them off balance,’’ Mansfield said. “That’s the standard MO for pitching — locate your pitches, throw two or three pitches for strikes and don’t let the big inning happen and hope you put up those crooked numbers. That’s a good formula for winning games.’’
The Jets are hitting .313 as a team with 27 home runs. Nathan Gutierrez (.418, two homers, 21 RBI) is fifth in the Region in bating. Brayden Bock (.406, seven homers, 35 RBI), Owen Tracy (.311, six homers, 28 RBI) and Holden Yoder (.329, three homers, 25 RBI) have swung big bats for NOC Enid.
Western aces Fabian Hernandez has 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings while Kevin Bakker has 41 in 45 1/3.
The Jets have been effective at home (6-2) in Region 2 with sweeps of Murray State, Redlands and UA-Rich Mountain).
“We need to be on an even keel,’’ Mansfield said. “We’re fully aware we are playing a quality team but we’re also a quality team. If we go out and do what we can do, we can play with anybody.’’
The Jets are trying to bounce back from being swept at Murray State (9-8, 12-2) on Saturday.
“We have shown we can be resilient and tough,’’ Mansfield said. “We see this as a chance for more growth and turning the page and take on what we need to take on the next day. We will be ready.’’
