Northern Oklahoma College Enid will be trying to move up in the Region 2 standings when the Jets (11-13 and 27-21) host cellar-dweller Redlands (6-18, 13-35) in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets are tied with UA Rich Mountain for fourth in the league. National Park College is a game behind at 10-14. Murray State is a solid third at 14-11. Rich Mountain and National Park are playing their four-game series this week. Murray State is paired with NOC Tonkawa (8-16).
NOC Enid bounced back from a six-game losing streak by taking three out of four from Tonkawa in its last series. The Jets should be in good shape to avoid having to participate in a four-team regional feed-in games on May 13.
“You are always going to err on the side of caution,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We know that could still exist, we need to handle our business and try to win a series. We’ll approach it like we do every series, knowing some outlining results could affect where we end in the postseason.’’
The Jets will go with Piercen Mcelyea (2-3, 6.18 ERA) and Jaron DeBerry (5-1, 3.38 ERA) on Thursday. Thomas Kuykendall (2-5, 8.14 ERA) will go in Game 1 on Saturday at El Reno. Wyatt Sellers (4-1, 6.89 ERA), the other conference starter, is being held out this week for precautionary reasons. Mansfield is undecided about the other starter.
Mansfield hopes the Jets righted the ship against NOC Tonkawa. It was significant that two of the three wins were by one run. NOC Enid lost two games against Western the week before on the last at-bat.
“It’s always good to come out on the plus side in one-run games,’’ Mansfield said. “We have had ups and downs all season just like any other team. It was a good week for us and we need to continue that momentum.’’
Redlands has lost six of its last seven. The Cougars are led by one-time Kingfisher star Nick Smith (.377, 11 homers, 35 RBI) and Skyler Fenton (.381, three homers, 34 RBI).
Redlands has two former Chisholm products on its pitching staff — Gage Kuehn (0-2, 10.41 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 27 2/3 innings) and Kaleb Dent (0-0, 11 strikeouts, 10 innings).
Mansfield remembers two years ago when Redlands reached the championship round of the Regional tournament from being the No. 6 seed in a six-team tournament. The Jets would need a walk-off grand slam homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Cougars on their way to winning the national championship.
“Anybody can get hot at the right time,’’ Mansfield said. “You can’t take anyone lightly in our region.’’
Ambren Voitik is leading Region 2 in hitting with a .394 average. He is tied with teammates Jordan Coffey and Calyn Halvorson for home runs with 15. Halvorson is second in RBI with 58.
DeBerry is fourth in ERA with a 3.38 and is tied for fourth in strikeouts with 64. Trent Ritter is tied for second in saves with two.
“Everybody has been swinging the bat well,’’ Mansfield said. “Everybody is playing their role and are feeding off each other.’’
