NOC Enid’s baseball team will be trying to complete a sweep of Redlands when the two teams play a 1 p.m. doubleheader at El Reno on Saturday.
The Jets, 13-12 in conference and 29-21 overall, swept the Cougars, 18-0 and 16-15 Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The Jets rallied back from an 8-0 deficit in the second game.
Thomas Kuykendall will pitch the first game for the Jets. NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield said he was undecided about his second game starter.
A sweep would insure at least a fourth place conference finish for the Jets.
