NOC Enid’s baseball team will be trying to break a four-game losing streak when the Jets (8-10 conference and 17-20 overall) visit Western Oklahoma for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

Western swept NOC Enid in run-rule fashion, 11-1 and 21-7 on Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The Pioneers are second in the region at 13-5 and 25-11. The Jets are in sixth place.

Jakob Brandenberg and Maddux Mayberry are scheduled to pitch for NOC Enid.

