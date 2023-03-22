NOC Enid’s baseball team will be trying to bounce back from being swept by South Arkansas Community College last weekend when the Jets begin a four-game series with a doubleheader at Redlands Thursday at El Reno.
The two teams will play a noon doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Saturday.
The four losses to South Arkansas dropped the Jets (3-5 conference and 12-15) from a first-place tie to a tie for seventh in the Region 2 race. Redlands is 5-3 and 13-15 after taking three out of four against National Park last week.
“When you get punched in the mouth, it’s all about picking yourself up and applying the lessons you learned from it and getting better,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We’ll see how we respond from that message.’’
“We’re in for another tough series,’’ Mansfield said. “We’re focusing on ourselves. If we play our brand of baseball, we’ll put ourselves in a good position to win. Last week we went outside of our character and philosophy and things didn’t go our way.’’
NOC Enid will stick with the rotation it used against South Arkansas Zach Roden and Jack Cline will pitch Thursday with Landon Gutierrez and Maddux Mayberry going Saturday.
“The stat lines didn’t tell the whole story last week,’’ said Mansfield about his pitching. “They had some contact and found some holes. That can lead to a double or a ball over the wall. They have done what we have asked of them and they have competed and found the strike zones.’’
The Jets are led by Nathan Gutierrez (.414, one homer, 18 RBI), Brayden Bock (.394, seven homers, 27 RBI), Holden Yoder (.386, three homers, 22 RBI) and Owen Tracy (.337, six homers, 24 RBI).
