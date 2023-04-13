NOC Enid’s baseball team will try to put being swept by Western Oklahoma last week behind them when they travel to arch-rival NOC Tonkawa for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Friday. The two teams will play a doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“We feel like we have had four good days of practice and we’re in a good mindset,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “I think our guys are resilient and ready to turn the page.’’
The Jets — despite the 0-4 week — remain in sixth in Region 2 with an 8-12 conference and a 17-22 overall record. Tonkawa is third at 14-6 and 28-12. The top six teams are assured of advancing to next month’s Region 2 Tournament at David Allen.
The schedule is in the Jets’ favor as NOC Enid will face the bottom three teams in the standings — SAU Tech, National Park and Carl Albert — the final three weeks of the season.
“We’re still in control where we will end up,’’ Manfield said. “We’re taking it one game at a time to be in a good place for the regional tournament. We’re not taking it any further than that.’’
Mavericks aces Caleb Lunnon (3.38) and Eli Cartwright (3.58) are 1-2 in Region ERA and Cartwright is second in strikeouts with 74. Cade Tucker leads the Region in RBI (63) and is fifth in homers (10). Darian Duhon is fifth in batting at .422.
“They always play well against us,’’ Mansfield said. “We’re going to have to get after it.’’
The rivalry adds a little intensity to the series, Mansfield said.
Nathan Gutierrez (.415, two homers, 22 RBI) and Brayden Bock (.398, seven homers, 40 RBI) lead the NOC Enid attack.
Jack Cline will pitch Game 1 Friday with Jakob Brandenburger going in Game 2. Maddux Mayberry will start Game 1 Sunday. Mansfield is undecided about his Game 2 starter 2.
