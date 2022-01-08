ENID, Okla. — Both the NOC Enid men's and women's basketball teams were forced to postpone their home game against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, which was originally set to tip off on Monday, after a member of the men's team tested positive for COVID-19.
NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said that both the men's and women's teams have been forced to quarantine due to contract tracing. The men's game against Nationwide Academy on Saturday was canceled and won't be rescheduled.
Gerber said the new date for the game against NEO has not yet been decided.
Both teams are not scheduled to play again until Monday, Jan. 17 in a road game against Seminole State College.
