SEMINOLE, Okla. — In their first conference game since a short layoff due to COVID-19, the NOC Enid Jets picked up a big win over Seminole State College, 101-96.
NOC Enid came out of the gates strong behind the 3-point shooting of sophomore guard Dakoda Joachim, who had five makes from long range in the first half alone. The Jets held a 43-40 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, the Jets’ offense found success with the trio of Quentin Harvey, Keyshon Spotwood and Jamarian Butler. Harvey had 18 second half points to finish with a team-high 24 points. Spotwood knocked down a pair of outside shots and had all 15 of his points come in the second half. Meanwhile, Butler knocked down nine shots from the charity stripe.
The Jets extended their lead into double digits midway through the second half and appeared to be headed for a decisive win before the Raiders clawed their way back into the game late.
“The energy was great,” NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said. “From the tipoff we started off with great energy on offense and defense. One thing that really stuck out was that it was team basketball.”
Tuesday’s win also marks the fifth game in a row that the Jets have scored over 90 points, a feat they hadn’t accomplished in the 13 games prior. Joachim, who entered the game averaging 7.6 points per game, finished with 19 points.
“First semester he had his struggles, but he’s a full leader right now,” Gerber said about Joachim. “… I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Israel Hart finished with a game-high 26 points for the Raiders.
NOC Enid entered the game ranked eighth in Region 2 with a 1-3 record, while Seminole State was tied for second at 4-3.
“Seminole is at the top of the conference and we knew that,” Gerber said. “They wanted to meet that challenge and prove that we can do something in this conference, but that’s only one game. We’ve got lots of tough games ahead of us and we’ve got to bring that same approach and mentality every game, especially in the road games.”
The Jets were forced to miss a conference game against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M last week after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. The unexpected layoff came just two games after a nearly month-long break during winter break.
“We were able to practice Thursday and this weekend — it is what it is,” Gerber said. “We’re not going to use it as an excuse whether we get one day of practice or if we get three or four days. The main thing is we’re going to be flexible and be prepared and we may not be able to be on the court and be prepared that way, but we’re going to do our best to be flexible. This is one of those things that’s out of our control.”
Lady Jets drop close one on the road
Seminole State did just enough to hold off a late comeback attempt by the Lady Jets, winning 77-74 in Seminole.
The Raiders were able to break open double-digit leads in the second and third quarters, but both times NOC Enid stormed back to make the game close again. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Lady Jets, dating back to a road loss to Murray State on Nov. 22.
NOC Enid will get a short turnaround before hosting Eastern Oklahoma State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mabee Center.
