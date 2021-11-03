The Jets picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday in their home opener against Pratt Community College, 72-65 at the Mabee Center.
NOC Enid was held to nine points and trailed by 10 points in the first 10 minutes of action. The Beavers were able to use their size to their advantage early behind 6-8 forward Quinton Metcalf and 6-7 forward Julian Eziukwu.
The Jets offense was cold for the second game in a row. Neither team converted a 3-pointer for the first 16 minutes of action. Trailing 19-9 with a little over 11 minutes remaining in the game, the Jets offense went on a 12-2 run to take a 22-21 lead over the next two minutes of action.
“They’re a young team and I don’t know if they’ve understood the intensity of college basketball yet, but that will get better as time goes on,” NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said. “A lot of the offensive spark came off the bench tonight — we lacked that on Monday night.”
With the momentum now in their favor, the Jets’ offensive aggressively attacked the rim and put several of the Beavers’ defenders in foul trouble. The Jets also found themselves in foul trouble early, with sophomore Quentin Harvey being forced to sit out with three fouls.
Harvey scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half alone. At one point, the guard scored on three-consecutive trips down the floor.
“He got in foul trouble in the first half and that really affected him, but he stayed locked in in in the second half,” Gerber said. “He was able to finish around the rim and make good plays.”
Both teams struggled at the free throw line the entire game. The Beavers were 16-29 at the line, while the Jets made just nine of their 23 attempts from the charity stripe.
Coming off a season-opening loss to Cowley Community College on Monday, the win was much-needed for a Jets squad that is replacing the majority of its team from last season. The Jets fell 62-55 in that game and suffered from a slow start similar to the one on Wednesday night.
NOC Enid’s next three games come against No. 4 South Plains College, No. 9 Kilgore College and a rematch with Cowley.
“We improved from Monday night and that’s always a plus. Still a lot that we can improve on. One day a time, one step at a time and I’m happy with the progress we’ve made.”
Pratt’s Nasan Ayala led all scorers with 18 points. NOC Enid’s Jlynn Counter finished with 14 points and Scott scored all 11 of his points in the first half.
The Jets will face South Plains College on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma.
