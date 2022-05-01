NOC Enid’s baseball team will be trying to move up in the Region 2 standings when the Jets host league leader UA-Rich Mountain in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets (14-12, Region 2 and 24-26 overall) are in fourth in the Region 2 race after splitting a doubleheader with the Bucks (22-4, 30-15) on the road Thursday.
NOC Enid is two games behind third-place Murray State (16-10).
It’s the next-to-last Region 2 series for the Jets, who will face second-place Western Oklahoma (16-8, 32-15) next Thursday at home and Saturday at Altus.
