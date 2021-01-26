The Northern Oklahoma College Enid Jets (1-1) will look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season on Sunday when they host No. 2-ranked South Plains (Texas) for a 1 p.m. tip-off at the Mabee Center on Wednesday. It will be the front half of a men’s and women’s doubleheader with the Lady Jets tipping off at 5 p.m. against Mid America Christian JV.
The Jets held a 46-43 halftime lead on Sunday but were unable to hang on for the win in falling 90-84 Sunday against Hill College (Texas).
“We have to be disciplined in everything we do in the final minutes,” Jets head coach Chris Gerber said. “Hill was just able to make bigger plays than we did.”
Jalen Stamps led the Jets with 26 points in the loss.
Gerber expressed similar concerns about the Jets’ second-half performance in their season-opening 114-87 win over OnPoint Academy at home on Friday. NOC Enid built a 55-27 halftime lead in that game but was outscored 60-59 in the second half.
“We had a lack of discipline and focus that effected us in the second half,” he said following Friday’s win. “The first half showed what we can do.”
South Plains (3-0) comes in averaging 88 points per contest, while holding opponents to 62 points. Their wins include an 89-82 win over Murray State on Friday. Wednesday’s game will be the Texans’ first road contest.
No fans are being permitted at the Mabee Center but the games are available online on the NOC live stream via their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.