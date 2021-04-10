By Enid News & Eagle
New Region 2 member National Park College of Hot Springs, Ark., will make the trip to David Allen Memorial Ballpark for a four-game conference series with NOC Enid Saturday (5 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
The homesteading Jets are 19-11 overall and 4-4 in conference. The Riverhawks are 14-15 and 3-5.
“They hit the ball well and run the bases well,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “Their pitching staff has quite a few strikeouts. Those are just stats. We still have to play the game.’’
Ambren Voitik (10 homers, 26 RBI, .423 average) and Jordan Coffey (14 homers, 30 RBI, .375) lead the NOC Enid offense. The Riverhawks have three sluggers in Demias Jimerson (12 homers, 29 RBI, .342), Tristen Jamison (9 homers, 41 RBI, .306) and Jesus Minjanez (10 homers, 17 RBI, .245).
NOC Enid will go with Piercen Mcelyea (2-2, 4.59 ERA) and Jaron DeBerry (3-1, 3.15) on Saturday, and Wyatt Sellers (2-1, 7.94) and Thomas Kuykendall (2-3, 7.67) on Sunday.
“We take every series the same,’’ Mansfield said. “We’re going to take care of our business and see if we can separate ourselves from the rest of the field.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.