NOC Enid baseball coach Scott Mansfield is grateful for two things as the Jets get ready for back-to-back Region 2 doubleheaders with National Park Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets have taken advantage of their indoor facility this week and a turf infield allows games to be played at David Allen that might not have been played anywhere else.
“We have become an indoor program,’’ Mansfield said with a laugh. “We were able to have a good week of practice and work on fundamentals. A place like David Allen helps make sure that we play much-needed high emotional games and get out to make a deep postseason run.’’
The Jets, 21-26 overall, are tied for fifth with Redlands at 12-16 in the Region 2 race — two games ahead of UA-Rich Mountain and Carl Albert. The top six teams earn automatic berths for the upcoming Region 2 Tournament. National Park is 9-19 and 15-30.
“Our goal is to win the series, but we know we will be in for a tight fight,’’ Mansfield said.
Zach Roden, after missing the last two series with back problems, returns to the rotation for the second game Sunday. Jack Cline and Jakob Brandenburger will pitch Saturday while Maddux Mayberry will go in Game 1.
“We’re excited to get Zach back,’’ Mansfield said. “He has worked hard in his rehab.’’
The Jets have not played since losing a doubleheader to SAU Tech, 8-1 and 19-18 on April 21.
