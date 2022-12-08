Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s men will have an extra incentive Friday when the 9-4 Jets host the Mid-America Christian JV in a 1 p.m. tipoff at the Mabee Center.
Anywhere from 120 to 150 grade school students are expected for a field trip game.
“We want to put on a good show for them," said Jets coach Chris Gerber.
The Jets have won five of their last six games. They beat the Mid-America JV on the road Nov. 3, 124-77 behind Jordan Thompson’s 14 points.
“The first time they made some shots and got downhill on us," Gerber said. “We’re looking to improve on that. I think our defense has gotten better since then. We just want to get better."
It will be the second-to-last game before Christmas break for the Jets, who will host the Kansas Wesleyan JV Dec. 15. They are beginning for final exams.
“This time of year is always tough," Gerber said. “They’re a little tired and they are focusing on academics. They are wanting to go home for break. We have done a good job of locking in when we need to and I anticipate us doing that again."
Thompson (19.4 ppg) will be joined in the starting lineup by Daylon Andrews (15.5), Raul Nunez (7.8), Caleb Nunley (2.8) and Jaylon Jackson-Curvey (8.5).
