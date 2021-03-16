Enid News & Eagle
NOC Enid could be facing a future playoff opponent when the Jets host Hesston (Kan.) College in a 1 p.m. baseball doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Hesston, if it qualifies, would be a potential opponent in the South Plains District if the Jets win the Region 2 championship. NOC Enid beat Hesston in the 2014 district championship game on a walk-off homer by Jerame Littell.
Hesston is 12-9 overall and has split a doubleheader with NOC Tonkawa last month.
“We hold every game in high importance,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We want to get information on them. They are another challenger who could be standing in our way to get to the World Series.’’
Wyatt Sellers (1-1, 9.00 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 8 innings) will start the first game. Thomas Kuykendall (2-1, 8.16 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 14 1/3 innings) will start the second.
Jordan Coffey leads the Jets attack with a .444 batting average, eight homers and 16 RBI. He is followed by Ben Lawson (.444, one homer, eight RBI), Ambren Voitik (.362, three homers, eight RBI), Tanner Holliman (.349, four homers, 13 RBI) and Calyn Halvorson (.286, four homers, 20 RBI).
This is the only scheduled games for the Jets this week, which was originally set to be spring break.
“We’ll figure out what we can do the next few days to get some work in,’’ Mansfield said.
The NOC Enid softball team (3-13) will visit Butler County Kan. (11-2) in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
The Lady Jets are coming off being swept at Allen Couny (Kan.) last week. Butler has won five of its last six.
NOC Enid is led by Alexis Enslinger (.434, eight RBI) and Waukomis’ Slater Eck (.412, seven RBI).
