NOC Enid’s baseball team will return to action Wednesday when they host Butler Community College at noon and Crowder College at 6 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

Butler (2-0) and Crowder (4-2) will play at 3.

The Jets, 2-4, will start Zach Roden against Butler and Jack Cline against Crowder.

Butler has swept the Northwestern Oklahoma State JV. Crowder split a four-game series with Johnson (Kansas) County last weekend.

NOC Enid split with Iowa Central Saturday winning the opener, 4-3 and falling in the nightcap, 9-3.

“Both of them are really good ball clubs,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We schedule teams like this because they make us better. Whatever we do we will learn from it and hopefully get better.’’

