NOC Enid’s baseball team, riding the momentum of a road sweep of Carl Albert Thursday, will be trying to complete a series sweep of the Vikings in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at David Allen Memorial Stadium.
The sweep boosted the Jets’ record to 12-10 in Region 2 and 22-24 overall. Coming into Saturday’s games, NOC Enid was tied with Murray State for third in the conference. They are two games in back of Western Oklahoma (14-10).
NOC Enid beat Carl Albert, 9-6 and 11-2 to drop the Vikings to 9-13 and 17-26.
“We keep talking about how we control our own destiny,” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We just have to take care of our business. As long as you win, you’re in good shape.
“We feel good about where we’re at. We had a good day of practice Friday and we expect to have a good day of practice Saturday. We’re focused in. You can control what you can control.”
Calyn Halvorson was five of seven, homered twice and had five RBI, including a grand slam, in the Thursday doubleheader. He has 11 homers, 44 RBI and a .361 batting average.
“When he does good things, everybody else usually follows suit,” Mansfield said. “He is giving opportunities to others in the lineup.”
Thomas Kuykendall is scheduled to start Game 1 for the Jets with Zach Roden going in Game 2.
“We’re hoping to have a good crowd and put on a good show for people to cheer about,” Mansfield said.
