After only four batters, NOC Enid’s baseball team found itself behind 4-0 to National Park in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday at David Allen Memorial Park, thanks to two walks and back-to-back home runs.
It didn’t get better the rest of the day.
The visiting Nighthawks swept the Jets, 10-2 and 11-0 in a seven-inning run rule the second game.
The two losses dropped the Jets to 13-19 in conference and 21-28 overall and dropped NOC Enid a game behind UA Rich Mountain (14-18), which swept a series from SAU Tech, for fifth in the conference standings
The good news for NOC Enid was that Redlands dropped a doubleheader to Western to remain in the sixth-place tie with the Jets for the final two playoff berths. National Park, though, is only a game back at 12-20.
The Jets will travel to Carl Albert, 10-22, which was swept by Murray State, Thursday for two in the final Region 2 series. The two teams will play a doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark next Sunday. Redlands has a four-game series with NOC Tonkawa while National Park faces UA-Rich Mountain.
“The best part is we still control our own destiny,’’ said Jets assistant coach Cam Mangaris, who ran the team in place of head coach Scott Mansfield, who had to sit out the twinbill after being ejected from Saturday’s doubleheader with the Nighthawks.
“If we’re the team that we want to be, good things are going to happen. We just have to get going.’’
The Jets never got going. They were shut out for the first time this season in the second game loss. NOC Enid’s two runs in the first game came on solo homers by Owen Tracy and Evan Casey in the sixth inning.
Poppen and Nathan Gutierrez had two hits for NOC Enid.
Every Nighthawks starter reached base in the first game where National Park took control with four runs in the first and three in the second. Cameron Tyson hit a three-run homer in the first while Daeton Bassett had a solo shot. Tyson drove in five runs. Bryson Sellier scored three times. National Park pitcher Josh Beezley allowed five hits in going the distance.
“It was not the day we wanted to have today,’’ Marganis said. “This week will be big for us because we put ourselves in a do or die situation — we can take that two ways. We can take it as ‘oh crap’ or we’re going to have playoff baseball early.’’
Marganis blamed the poor performance on National Park just having a good day and an off day for the Jets.
“We were pulling in different directions energy wise,’’ he said. “We have a chance to get back at it Tuesday (against the DFW Grads at 1 p.m. at David Allen). That will give us a chance to pull in the same direction.’’
Marganis said it will be good for the Jets to have a practice-game-practice-game week up to Thursday.
“We have to turn the page and be ready to go,’’ he said. “We need to put this behind us and hope it stings a bit and go get them Thursday.’’
