NOC Enid could go into Christmas break on a positive after topping the 100-point mark for the third time this season in a 110-85 rout of the Kansas Wesleyan JV Thursday at the Mabee Center.
Jordan Thompson led the Jets with 29 points, followed by Daylon Andrews with 16, Raul Nunez with 13, Cahlese Lee with 11 and Kevion Hudson with 11.
“We played like it was almost Christmas break, but for the most part we stayed locked in,’’ said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “We were fine offensively but we struggled defensively times. Defensively, we got to be more locked in and pay attention to detail.’’
The win was the fourth straight for NOC Enid, who is 11-4 overall and 3-0 in conference at the break with a four-game winning streak.
“Eleven wins is pretty good,’’ Gerber said. “Now we can get re-charged and refreshed going into the second semester. We for sure we need the break.’’
The Jets never trailed and the game was tied only once (6-6). NOC Enid led 50-34 at halftime but the visitors made things interesting.
Kansas Wesleyan used a 12-2 run to cut the lead to 64-54, but the Jets answered back with a 9-3 to go up 73-57 after a Nunez layup with 12:32 remaining
“Our challenge the second semester will be not to let them go on those runs,’’ Gerber said. “The points won’t come as easy the second semester.We got to be discipline, unselfish and keep doing what we have been. Being 3-0 and 11-4 is good, but what is important is how we finish. We are starting to grow and mature.’’
The Jets will return to practice Jan. 3 before hosting Nationwide Academy Jan. 6. They return to conference play Jan. 9 when the Jets host Western Oklahoma.
