NOC Enid got payback on Monday in a 72-60 win over Connors State at the Mabee Center Fieldhouse.
The two teams squared off on Saturday in Warner with the Cowboys squeaking away with a 69-68 win. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Jets.
“We weren’t getting good looks in the first half but we started moving the ball better in the second,” Enid head coach Chris Gerber said.
Sophomore forward Noah Jordan scored a game-high 16 points. Gerber was impressed with the game that Quentin Harvey had for the Jets. He finished with seven points and, Gerber was impressed with his ability to limit the post players of Connors State.
Jaquavious Cain led all scorers with 19 points including 10 in the first half.
“I told them at the half that we needed to be aggressive and keep looking for good looks,” Gerber said after the game.
Enid led 30-27 going into the break and were able to grow their lead to double digits towards the end of the game. Jalen Stamps scored 13 points including eight in the second half.
Gerber was pleased with the way the team responded coming out of halftime.
“I learned that they’re coachable,” Gerber said when asked what he learned most from his team this week.
The win pushes the Jets to 11-3 overall and 9-3 in conference games. Connors State is now 12-5 overall and 8-5 in conference action.
The Jets will travel to El Reno on Thursday to play Redlands Community College at 7:30 p.m.
The NOC Enid Lady Jets were also able to avenge a close loss to Connors State on Saturday, 39-35 on Monday at home.
The Lady Jets are now 5-7 with the win after losing four of their last five.
NOC Enid head coach Kelli Jennings said that she liked her team’s intensity and aggressiveness throughout the game.
“We’ve been aggressive to start games this season,” Jennings said. “We just haven’t been able to keep that aggressiveness throughout the game.”
She said says she’s been working on getting her team to keep the same intensity that they start the game with for all four quarters. She said that it’s too common for her team to get a lead early in the game and then allow the other team to get back into it in short runs.
On Monday, both teams struggled to find offensive consistency. Enid scored 20 points through the first two quarters but still held a 20-13 lead going into the break.
The Lady Jets were able to hold off the Cowgirls despite scoring 19 points in the second half. Sophomore point guard Abbey Phibbs scored some big buckets for Enid at the end of the game.
“She’s like our little energizer bunny,” Jennings said.
Jennings was impressed with Phibbs’ energy level on the court and felt like it made an impact on the other players on the floor.
The Lady Jets will have a short break before heading to El Reno to take on Redlands Community College on Thursday at 5 p.m.
