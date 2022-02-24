NOC Enid’s men will welcome back leading scorer Jlynn Counter after a three-game absence when the Jets host Connors in the second half of a women’s-men’s basketball doubleheader Thursday at the Mabee Center.
The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30.
Counter, who is third in scoring in Region 2 with a 17.1 average, has missed the last three games for the Jets (3-12, conference and 10-18 overall).
Counter had 14 points in an 81-71 loss to Connors (10-5, 24-5) last month. Quentin Harvey had 17. The Cowboys have the No. 4 (Jordan Tillmon, 16.3) and No. 5 (Marques Sutton 16.0) scorers in the conference.
The Jets led 37-32 at halftime, only to be outscored 49-32 in the second half.
“The guys are ready; by game time we should have everybody healthy and 100%,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “We have had a crazy year with injuries and COVID.
“They definitely have us in size, but we have a good game plan, and if we execute it we have a chance. We need to keep them off the boards and limit their points in the paint. We need to bring a lot of energy and play for each other to give us a chance.”
NOC Enid will conclude the regular season with a 1 p.m. home doubleheader with Seminole Saturday. The Jets will be the No. 8 seed for the conference, which begins March 3 at Shawnee.
“A couple of wins would be nice for momentum for the postseason tournament,” Gerber said. “The postseason comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes and makes the most shots.”
The NOC Enid women (9-5, 11-8) will be trying to repeat an earlier 70-45 win over the Cowgirls behind 22 points from LaKysia Johnson and 12 from Tegin Jones. Johnson and Jones missed Monday’s 78-73 loss at Eastern Monday because they were in the concussion protocol. The loss broke a seven-game Lady Jets winning streak.
“It’s too soon to say if they will be back,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “They got to pass the concussion test. I trust our athletic trainer (Julie Baggett). We will go by what the results are.”
Connors is 2-13 in conference and 8-21 overall. The Cowgirls have lost nine straight.
“They have some good guards and a couple of big post players,” Jennings said. “At this point of the season, we’re trying to iron the things we need to iron out for the playoffs.”
The Lady Jets are the No. 4 seed so far for the playoffs that will begin March 2.
