Arkansas City, Kan. — The Jets men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome an early slump, falling in a non-conference game to Cowley Community College, 62-55, on Monday in the season opener.
The Tigers started the game on an 8-0 run, before the Jets started to find their rhythm. NOC Enid trailed by double digits early, but were able to bring the score back within single digits before halftime. Cowley took a 32-26 lead into the break.
The Jets shot 36.7% from the field in the first half and 30% from deep.
“I thought we showed a lot of heart and fought back,” NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said. “We were mature about it, that’s a tough atmosphere, a tough game to play, but I’m proud of the way we competed. We’ve just got to clean some stuff up and get back to work, and I think we will.”
Cowley is coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history after making it to the NJCAA Division I championship game last season. The Jets were a game away from punching their ticket to Hutchinson, Kan.
In the second half, the Jets cut the Tigers’ lead to one with six minutes remaining in the game, but they continued to struggle to find consistency on offense. The Jets went 1-10 from behind the arc in the second half, while the Tigers were two-of-five from deep.
The Jets enter the 2021-22 season with a squad that features just four returning players.
“The offense will take time, they’re learning together and they’re doing some good things and sharing the ball,” Gerber said. “It’s just going to take some time on offense and defensively we’ve got to be able to hang our hat on defense. Today I thought we did that for the most part, but we’ve just got to be able to do it for 40 minutes.”
Quentin Harvey led all scorers with 10 points on five-of-nine shooting. Caleb Wiseman was four for four with nine points and three rebounds. Cowley’s Mekhi Cameron led all scorers with 14 points on five-of-11 shooting.
The Jets will be back home for the first time this season on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
