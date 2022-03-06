NOC Enid’s men couldn’t overcome a slow start in falling to Connors, 85-62 in the finals of the Region 2 Basketball Tournament Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist University.
The karma that seemed to be with the Jets in upset wins over No. 1 seed NOC Tonkawa and No. 4 seed Seminole seemed to go away against the Cowboys.
Connors jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and never looked back in raising its record to 28-5 and securing a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.
The Jets didn’t score until Chris Wiseman made a free throw with 14:52 left in the first half and didn’t score from the field until Quentin Harvey scored with 12:50 left in the half to make it 16-3.
“We definitely played hard,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “This being our third game in three days, we ran out of gas. We had some early jitters. We came out a little reversed and they came out pretty aggressive.”
The Jets, though, made a late run to cut the halftime deficit to 40-29 and had cut the margin to 42-36 after a 7-0 spurt.
That would be the closest NOC Enid would get. The Cowboys answered that with a 14-0 run to go up 56-36.
“They kicked it up after that,” Gerber said. “They continued to be a little more aggressive than we were. We couldn’t answer those big runs. Connors was flying on all cylinders. We couldn’t overcome that first punch.”
Harvey, playing his last game for the Jets, earned all-tournament honors after 21 points. He was seven of 16 from the field, two of three from 3-point and five of six from the line.
Dakoda Joachim was in double figures with 11 points. Keyshon Spotwood had nine points.
“Quentin was very deserving,” Gerber said. “He has always played hard for us.’’
The Jets lost in the finals for the second straight year. They were going for the school’s first-ever tournament championship, but Gerber said for a No. 8 seed to reach the finals was an accomplishment in itself.
“The players deserve all of the credit,” he said. “They did their part. They believed in themselves and bought in.”
