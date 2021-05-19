The Jets dropped their first game of the NJCAA Region 2 Tournament on Tuesday, falling 18-8 in a run-rule win for UA Rich-Mountain.
The Bucks jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the second inning after landing six hits and eight runs. NOC Enid responded immediately in the third inning on a RBI-double by Calyn Halvorson. The outfielder finished the game three-for-three at the plate with three RBI and an inside-the-park home-run in the fourth inning.
The Jets trailed 9-8 going into the fifth inning when the Bucks went on another run. Wesley Featherston got the scoring started with a three-run home-run that was immediately followed by a Rylee Huie solo homer to left field in the next at-bat.
The nine-run seventh inning gave the Bucks a big enough cushion to end the game on a run-rule.
“We just made too many good of pitches in hitters counts,” NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield said. “And we proceded those with walks, and when you have that with a combination of hitters counts and hitter pitches … it’s a bad combination, and we just paid the price for it.”
The game, which was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., was delayed until 7:15 due to weather. The Jets managed six hits while allowing 14 by UA Rich-Mountain. Of the Bucks’ 14 runs, 11 came in just two innings on Tuesday.
Mansfield said he felt his team’s rally in the third came in a very similar way to the Bucks’ seventh.
“Whenever we got down, we knew that we’d have to go have quality at-bats, and have good approaches,” Mansfield said. “Their guy started doing the same thing we did later in the game, just got behind the count, and it kind of fed our offense a little bit and our guys did what they were supposed to do.”
The weather delay pushed back Western’s game against National Parks College until Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The Jets are now in a must-win situation as they enter the losers bracket of the Region 2 Tournament. Enid will need to beat the winner of Western and National Parks in order to set up a rematch with the Bucks in the championship game.
The Jets would need to beat the Bucks twice in order to advance to the NJCAA College World Series.
“We’ve already turned the page,” Mansfield said. “We’ve already turned our focus to what we’ve got to do tomorrow and that’s go win a loser’s bracket game and then go beat Rich-Mountain in game one and give ourselves a chance to win a Region 2 Championship.”
The Jets play on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and will play against UA-Rich Mountain on Thursday if they win that game.
