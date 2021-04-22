ALTUS — “Baseball is a great sport, but it’s a heartbreaking game.’’
Those words from NOC Enid baseball coach Scott Mansfield reflected the Jets’ day Thursday as they were swept by Region 2 leader Western Oklahoma.
The Pioneers (15-3, 26-9) won both games in their last at-bat winning the opener, 3-2 on a three-run homer by pinch hitter Jose Guillen with two outs in the seventh and taking the second, 5-4 scoring the winning run on two errors in the bottom of the eighth.
“It was just two well-played games by two really good teams,’’ Mansfield said. “All we ask of the guys is to give themselves a chance to win and they did that. You can’t ask them to do anything else.’’
Jets starter Piercen Mcelyea took a one-hitter into the seventh in the opener.
He retired the first two batters, but Rodrigo Montenegro got his second hit of the game — a double. Sammy DeLaCruz drew a walk. Guillen would hit an 0-2 out of the park to end the game.
“Piercen threw a gem,’’ Mansfield said. “He made only one mistake. That’s baseball. It was his game to win or lose. That was his best game of the season.’’
Mcelyea struck out six and walked three.
The Jets used solo home runs by Calyn Halvorson in the first and Connor Thaxton in the fifth to take Mcelyea to the 2-0 lead.
Those were the only hits allowed by Western ace Jose Torrealba, who struck out nine and did not walk a batter.
The Jets had tied the second game at 4-4 with two runs in the top of the eighth. Halvorson was hit by a pitch and would score after a wild pitch and passed ball. Blake Scott and Jack Roubik walked and Gage Ninness followed with an RBI double. Thaxton grounded out to end the inning.
Jhonny Felix reached on an error in the bottom of the eighth and scored when John Urena reached after the Jets’ fourth error of the day.
NOC Enid’s Jaron DeBerry had allowed only five hits over six and one-third innings. He allowed four runs, three earned. He struck out five and walked three. Reliever Murphy Gienger did not allow a hit over one and two-third innings. He struck out two and walked one.
“Jaron went out there and competed,’’ Mansfield said. “He handled adversity well. All we ask of our pitchers is to keep it close and give us a chance to win and both of them did that.’’
Ambren Voitik had a two-out double in the ninth but was stranded when Halvorson flew out to right.
Felix’s homer gave Western a 1-0 lead in the first. The Jets took advantage of two errors to tie the game in the third. WOC answered with two runs in its half on an RBI single by Jose Vargas and a Felix sac fly.
Halvorson tripled and scored on a passed ball in the sixth. WOC took advantage of two errors to to make it 4-2 in the seventh.
“Some of our mistakes fed their offense,’’ Mansfield said. “Give credit to our guys. They found a way to bring the winning run to the plate they battled, that’s all you can ask of them.’’
The Jets dropped to 8-10 in league and 24-17 with the losses. The two teams will play a twinbill at 1 p.m. Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“We’re planning on winning two Sunday,’’ Mansfield said. “We’re going to practice to get better and fine tune some things to put ourselves in a position to win.’’
