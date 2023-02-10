After going 1-3 in the first four-game series of the season last weekend, the Jets came back to David Allen Memorial Ballpark for the first of three with Iowa Central.
NOC Enid dropped the opener, 14-5 after a strong start by Zach Roden
NOC Enid was short-handed on Friday as coach Scott Mansfield watched from home, serving a one-game suspension after being ejected int he Jets' win last Sunday over Northern Nebraska.
Cam Margaris filled in for Mansfield.
"It would have been more fun coming out on the right side of it," Margaris said. "We have a good group and they are trained well to step in and follow what coach has done."
NOC Enid got on the board first when Holden Yoder came across on a passed ball to go up 1-0 in the bottom of the second.
From there,t eh two exchanged the lead.
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Owen Tracy plated a run on a grounder. The next at-bat, Yoder put another run up on a grounder to give the Jets a 5-4 lead.
Those would be the last runs for NOC Enid.
After going 3.2 inning and giving up six hits and three earned runs, Roden was pulled for Jack Cline.
Once Cline got in, Iowa Central took the lead back and more, scoring nine runs in the next three inning to seal the win.
"Some things didn't go our way," Margaris said. "They have a talented pitching staff, we just have to make a could of better pitches. We had some good at-bats and scored three innings in a row and that's a positive. We just have to score later also."
Cline ended up going 2.1 innings and giving up five hits and six runs.
The Lady Jets opened the softball season on the road with a double against Vernon Community college and Paris Junior College.
The Lady Jets dropped both; 11-5 to Vernone and 16-5 to Paris.
The Lady Jets held a 6-2 lead in the top of the fourth, but Vernon scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and six in the bottom of the sixth.
Brook Fleming was 2-for-3, with four RBI in the opener. Paige Castillo got the start and went five innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs. She struck out five.
"We've got some stuff to nail down," said coach Megan Hill. "I was pretty proud of the way they came out in against Vernon who is a perineal program. Paige threw very well with the exception of a couple hitters and I left her in the game a little too long. We made a couple untimely defensive errors and I think that was the difference in that game."
Hill said walks were a big factor int he loss in the second game.
"(Against Paris) we had too many walks and didn’t help the pitchers at times in the field," she said. "Hitting was sporadic in that game as well and we just couldn’t get anything going."
After the first two games, Hill thinks that those things can be fixed and the Lady Jets will be okay.
"Overall, I am pretty confident with where we are," she said. "We will get our defense cleaned up and will continue putting runs on the board. This tournament is a tough tournament and our young kids are putting up a fight "
The Jets have a double against Iowa Central Saturday at 1 p.m. while the Lady Jets play Iowa Central and Grayson in Denison, Texas.
