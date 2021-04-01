The Jets lost the first two of their four game series with Carl Albert this week, falling 7-6 in the first and 20-9 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
In the first, NOC Enid was down 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning after giving up three hits including two singles and a triple by Vikings freshman Harley Shaffer that drove in two runs.
Still, the Jets didn’t buckle under the deficit, they came back with six hits in the final two innings including a home run by Josh Hendricks with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.
Jets outfielder Connor Thaxton came into the game to pinch hit and landed a single, but Enid ground out on their next at-bat, giving the Vikings the win.
“It was good that they flipped the switch ...” NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield said, “But I feel like it was just too little too late and I just felt like we came out really flat today.”
The Jets defense continued to struggle in the second game, where Carl Albert jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Enid also allowed a four-run sixth inning and a six-run seventh inning.
Enid batted the ball well in both games, totaling 20 hits and 15 runs between the two games.
Enid used four pitchers in the second game with Dylon Mallet starting the game for the Jets. Mansfield said that a lack of aggressiveness on the mound was part of the Jets problem on Wednesday.
“They came out here ready to beat us and they did exactly that,” Mansfield said, “We didn’t play our brand of baseball, I felt like we were really passive on the mound. We were hitting the ball all over the place but when we fell behind and we’re chasing runs we just didn’t stick to our approach and tried to do too much. Our defense was well below average.”
The Jets got a boost from lead-off hitter Ambren Voitik who hit a home run and a double and batted in three runners in the second game of the doubleheader. Cayln Halvorson was 2-4 at the plate with a triple and a double.
Mansfield said he hopes that Wednesday’s games will fire up his squad heading into tomorrow’s doubleheader in Poteau.
“I hope they come back with a little bit of a sense of pride to get after it and get a little bit better because I hope they’re embarrassed,” Mansfield said, “I hope they’re ashamed of the way they played today because it wasn’t our brand of baseball and they got beat because of it.”
The Jets and Vikings will play another doubleheader tomorrow in Poteau at 1 and 3 p.m.
