NOC Enid’s baseball game with the DFW Grads, originally scheduled for Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, has been rained out.
It has been rescheduled for next Tuesday (May 2) at 1 p.m.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 53F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Rain. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 1:00 am
Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News
