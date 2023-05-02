NOC Enid snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 22-2 win over DFW Post Grad at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The win was NOC Enid’s second win in its last five games.
“It was a good win for the ball club and a good win for the boys,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “I told them after the game, it doesn’t matter who you play, if you put up 20 hits and 22 runs, it’s a good day at the yard.”
The Jets got on the board early, with one run in the first and two in the second.
An 11-run third inning gave the Jets the boost they needed to pull away before DFW scored its only two runs in the top of the fifth.
Christian Estep got the scoring started in the 11-run third inning with an RBI single, followed by a sac fly by Creed Smith to score a run. An RBI single by Owen Tracy put the Jets up 6-0, followed by an RBI single from Nathan Gutierrez. Sammy Harris also added on three runs on a double. Ty Chapman and Garrett Ninness also drove in runs in the inning.
NOC Enid starter Mason Wildman went four innings, giving up three hits and striking out three.
“He did a really good job,” Mansfield said. “It was the first start of his career and he commanded his nerves well and did what he worked hard for. He kept the momentum on our side.”
NOC Enid’s pitching had eight strikeouts in the game.
Mason Poppen was two-for-two with three RBI and a homer.
“He wasn’t scheduled to play today,” Mansfield said of Poppen. “We were trying to ease the workload for our catchers, so we decided to put him at first base. He did a great job defensively and got the chance to drive in some runs and put the barbell on it. It was a nice little shot for him.”
Estep came in to save the game in the top of the seventh, striking out three and allowing a hit. Estep had three RBI in the win and was three-for-six.
“When we recruited him (Estep) we knew he would be a two-way guy,” Mansfield said. “That’s what we expect out of him. The at bats have been limited, but every time he has been asked to do something, he has done it. Today was a big step for him.”
The win puts the Jets at 23-29 with four games left in the regular season against Carl Albert. The first two-game series is at Carl Albert on Thursday, before a doubleheader at David Allen to wrap up the regular season on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“It’s a big series, if you go out there and lay four eggs, you could be at risk of going home,”Mansfield said. “We aren’t planning on going home anytime soon so we have to try to go win four games to give us a 5-0 week. We need to play our brand of baseball and find some consistency going into the regional tournament.”
