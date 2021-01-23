Opening night of the basketball season turned to be worth the wait for Northern Oklahoma College Enid.
The start of the season was delayed from its typical fall start to late January thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Jets were able to turn in a dominating performance with a 114-87 victory over OnPoint Academy Friday night at the Mabee Center.
It was also a successful head coaching debut for Chris Gerber who took over as head coach after the departure of Aaron Butcher. While this was Gerber’s first game as head coach, he is no stranger to the NOC Enid sidelines as an assistant coach for the previous three seasons.
“It was a lot of fun just to feel normal again” Gerber said. “To have games and compete against someone was nice.”
There were no fans permitted in attendance Friday night in accordance with NJCAA COVID-19 protocols which prohibit any fans from attending any of the January games.
“It was different, but we’re not going to use that as any excuse this season,” Gerber said.
There certainly were no excuses necessary in the first half as the Jets dominated play and built a 30-point lead or better before heading into the halftime locker room up 55-27.
“We played hard, we jumped on them early,” Gerber said. But Gerber was not nearly as pleased with the team’s second half performance.
“We had a lack of discipline and focus that effected us in the second half,” he said. “The first half showed what we can do.”
The Jets were led in scoring Friday by sophomore Ikenna Okeke, who had 17 points. Former Enid Plainsmen Abe Rodriguez turned his best performance as a Jet as the sophomore had 16 points on the night. Sophomores Andrew O’Brien and Jalen Stamps had 15 points apiece, sophomore Ty Fish had 12 and redshirt freshman Quentin Harvey put up 11 points in the opening night win.
Gerber was pleased overall and attributed the second half hiccup to learning to be mature enough to “lock in.”
“I was very proud of their effort tonight,” he said. “It’s a good start and we expect to only get better.”
The Jets resume action with a home game Sunday at 2 p.m. against Hill College (Texas).
and wrap-up their season-opening three-game home stand Wednesday at 7 p.m. against South Plains College (Texas).
