ENID, Okla. — The Jets got their last competition before entering conference play, defeating Southwest Christian University’s JV team, 76-42, on Monday.
NOC Enid (3-4) was playing its third game in four days, but were able to jump out to an early lead by turning turnovers into transition buckets. Jlynn Counter led the way with 19 first half points. Quentin Harvey extended the Jets’ lead to 30-6 with 5:35 left in the first half after pulling down an offensive board and getting the bucket to fall through contact.
The Jets snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 78-68 win over Allen Community College. In response, NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said he spoke with his team about the importance of bringing energy to their last two games, and he wasn’t disappointed.
“Friday night we looked tired and I didn’t like our energy,” he said. “Saturday I challenged them and they did really well and we came out with a win. Same message today, just constant energy and share the ball and good things are gonna happen and it showed tonight. I wish our focus and discipline were a little bit better at times, but now we have to shift our focus to conference play.”
The Jets led by as many as 43 points in the second half, but still showed some areas of weakness, specifically in their half-court offense. NOC Enid had success in the fast break, but struggled to find good looks when the game slowed down.
The Jets went nine for 28 from behind the arc in the game and were six of 16 in the second half. Gerber said he didn’t like the shots his team was taking in the game.
“I feel like we settled for too many jump shots, pretty much the whole game,” he said. “We’re a much better team when we drive and kick for the shot, not pass around the perimeter and shoot. We definitely need to work on that, I want to see more lane touches and then kick-outs for the three.”
Gerber has been creative with his lineups during non-conference play, and continued to play a large number of subs in Monday’s game. He said that the youth of the team is a big part of his decision to play so many different players, but that he’s happy overall with the team’s depth.
“It’s still up in the air, I need (the players that come off the bench) to do a specific thing or play a specific role and it changes — sometimes one player is locked in and ready to go and sometimes another player is,” he said. “It’s gonna continue to change until we’ve established roles on the team and guys want to buy into their role.”
Conference play tips off on Thursday when the Jets travel to Redlands Community College at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first of back-to-back road games for the Jets, who will take on Murray State on Monday, Nov. 22, before their first home conference game of the season against NOC Tonkawa on Monday, Nov. 29.
“We’re definitely progressing, it’s a young team. Guys are starting to look more comfortable and that’s good, but conference is an eye-opener, hopefully guys are locked in and ready,” Gerber said. “It starts tomorrow at practice.”
