NOC Enid’s baseball team will be hitting the road for the first time in two weeks when the Jets visit Region 2 foe Carl Albert for a 1 p.m. doubleheader which will have playoff implications.
The Jets are tied with Redlands (13-19) for sixth and seventh in the Region and the final two automatic berths for next week’s South Plains District Tournament at David Allen. Carl Albert (10-22) still has a mathematical chance.
National Park (12-20) is a game behind while UA-Rich Mountain (14-18) is a game ahead. Redlands faces NOC Tonkawa and National Park plays UA-Rich Mountain.
“It’s going to be good atmosphere,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “There’s no pressure when you’re in control of your destiny. You rather be in control than needing help. Our guys know what is at hand in this series.’’
The Jets would have the tiebreaker over both Redlands and UA-Rich Mountain in case of a tie in the standings.
The key, Mansfield said, will be keeping “level headed’’ as they were Tuesday in a 22-2 rout of the DFW Grads.
“The big thing was that we played loose and took a good mental approach,’’ he said. “We got back to having fun with baseball and being around each other. We have to apply the lessons we learned last week good and bad (losing three out of four to National Park) and let it fly.’’
Nathan Gutierrez leads the offense with a .409 average. Brayden Bock is hitting .401 with 10 homers and 56 RBI. Bock returned to the lineup Tuesday after sitting out the second game of the National Park doubleheader Sunday with a facial injury.
Jack Cline will pitch Game 1 and Jakob Brandenburger Game 2 Friday. Josh Rains will get his first start of the season for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at David Allen with Zach Roden going in Game 4.
“Josh has been in a good groove,’’ Mansfield said. “We want to exploit that good feeling and see what he can give us.’’
Carl Albert was swept by Murray State last week.
It will be the Jets’ first road game since April 14 at NOC Tonkawa.
“We have gotten spoiled a little,’’ said Mansfield about having 10 straight league games at home. “Getting on the bus might feel a little weird, but it’s a good change of pace. We can see what we can do on the road.’’
The Jets will have the finals Monday through Wednesday. Graduation is this Saturday.
“It’s a good setup,’’ Mansfield said.
